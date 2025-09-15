India Bets on Innovation Over Regulation in AI: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

In an AI-driven world, India is prioritising innovation and homegrown solutions over heavy regulation, Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday.
“Our overall approach to AI and other technology balances regulation and innovation but whenever there is a trade-off, we consciously tilt towards innovation. This is very different from Europe and many other parts of the world, where the tilt is toward regulation, laws, and regulatory bodies,” he said.
He emphasised that India is globally recognized for democratising technology whether through UPI or digital public infrastructure. In the same spirit, under the IndiaAI Mission, the initial target was 10,000 GPUs, but the country has already made 38,000 GPUs available.
He also cited the example of IIT Jodhpur, which is working on deepfake detection, noting that the algorithms developed there are now achieving very high accuracy.
“On AI Safety, while many countries look at it mainly as a legal or regulatory challenge, India has taken a technical approach. The AI Safety Institute is a virtual network of institutions, each working on solving a specific problem”, he added.
Vaishnaw was speaking at the release of a report on ‘Roadmap for AI for Viksit Bharat An Opportunity for Accelerated Economic Growth’ and ‘NITI Frontier Tech Repository’.
According to the report, experts estimate that AI could add $17-26T to the global economy over the next decade by increasing AI adoption across sectors and transforming R&D through GenAI.
“At its current growth rate of 5.7%, India’s GDP is projected to reach $6.6 trillion by 2035. However, under the aspirational 8% growth trajectory outlined in the government’s vision for the nation known as Viksit Bharat, India’s GDP could increase to $8.3T, representing an incremental $1.7T compared with the current growth path,” the report underlined.
The minister also informed that today, in 2,708 institutions, universities, and colleges, students have access to the latest semiconductor design tools.
“They are designing chips, 20 of which have already been manufactured at SCL Mohali, and another 15 are currently being taped out. This is the scale of talent development we are enabling, under the Prime Minister’s clear guidance,” he noted.
Vaishnaw highlighted significant progress on the data front, noting that instead of the earlier count of 350 or 1,000, over 2,000 curated datasets are now available on the IndiaAI platform for anyone to access, train models, and build solutions.
NITI Frontier Tech Repository is a curated platform of proven, impact-driven technology use cases that are already solving real problems across the nation.