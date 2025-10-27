The scheme, approved by the Cabinet on 1st May 2025 with a fiscal outlay of Rs. 22,919 crore has received 249 applications with anticipated investment commitment of Rs.1,15,351 Crores. The response is nearly double the targeted Rs.59,350 crore under the scheme. The estimated production of Electronics Components under the scheme in the next six years will be about Rs. 10,34,700 Crores. The response is 2.2 times of the targeted Rs. 4,56,000 crore worth of production under the scheme.