Maharashtra Rolls Out Microsoft-Powered MahaCrimeOS AI to All 1,100 Police Stations for Cybercrime Investigation

Maharashtra will roll out its AI-powered cybercrime investigation platform, MahaCrimeOS AI, to all 1,100 police stations after a successful pilot, state officials and Microsoft said.
Developed by the state SPV MARVEL in collaboration with Microsoft India Development Center and Hyderabad-based cybersecurity startup CyberEye, the system is already live in 23 Nagpur police stations and will now be scaled across the state to help officers process and connect digital evidence more efficiently.
The platform combines cloud infrastructure, AI assistants and automated workflows to support frontline investigators with rapid case creation, multilingual data extraction, retrieval-based legal guidance and open-source intelligence. Built on Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and Microsoft Foundry, MahaCrimeOS AI is designed to integrate with banks, telecom companies and public databases to reduce turnaround times for subpoenas, evidence gathering and drafting notices.
Tool Announcement
Microsoft chairman and CEO Satya Nadella highlighted the tool during the India AI Tour in Mumbai, calling it “a great example” of technology supporting citizens and speeding up public-sector problem-solving.
Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state will extend the platform to every police station as part of a broader push to embed AI copilots across government under the MARVEL initiative. Officials overseeing the Nagpur pilot reported clear operational gains: investigators said the system cut delays in securing financial records, preparing case files and tracing digital leads, while boosting confidence among officers who previously hesitated to take on technically complex cyber cases. The multilingual features and embedded legal references were noted as particularly valuable in a diverse state.
Cyber Crime Reporting
The expansion comes amid a surge in digital crime, India’s National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal logged more than 3.6 million incidents in 2024, intensifying the pressure on state police forces. Maharashtra officials said MahaCrimeOS AI will help standardise workflows, improve cross-district case linkage and ease administrative burdens on understaffed teams.
Microsoft’s role is limited to supplying cloud compute, model access and engineering support, while MARVEL and CyberEye have customised the platform to local policing needs. Authorities said the deployment includes guardrails around data security and governance, and that the Nagpur pilot was used to refine the system for real-world police workflows.
Rollout Details
The statewide rollout will be closely watched for how it handles data governance, retention and access controls; training requirements across districts; and integration with judicial systems and external data providers.
Officials said the project could become a template for other states if the wider deployment delivers the expected gains in speed, accuracy and case outcomes. As Maharashtra prepares for expansion, Microsoft and the state government said they will continue enhancing features and extending AI capabilities to other departments under the MARVEL umbrella, positioning the initiative as a step toward modern, AI-enabled public services.