Maharashtra Rolls Out Microsoft-Powered MahaCrimeOS AI to All 1,100 Police Stations for Cybercrime Investigation

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state will extend the platform to every police station as part of a broader push to embed AI copilots across government under the MARVEL initiative. Officials overseeing the Nagpur pilot reported clear operational gains: investigators said the system cut delays in securing financial records, preparing case files and tracing digital leads, while boosting confidence among officers who previously hesitated to take on technically complex cyber cases. The multilingual features and embedded legal references were noted as particularly valuable in a diverse state.