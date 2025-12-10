Google Plants Start-Up Hub in Hyderabad’s T-Hub as It Bets Big on AI Founders

Google and Telangana have opened a Google for Startups Hub at T-Hub to support AI-driven start-ups in the state
Selected founders will get workspace, mentorship, and direct access to Google’s full suite of developer and cloud tools
The company aims to turn Hyderabad into a stronger hub for deep-tech and globally scalable innovation
Google and the Telangana government have launched the ‘Google for Start-ups’ at T-Hub in Hyderabad to support the start-up ecosystem in the state. This is the first such Hub that has been introduced as part of a larger incubation and innovation ecosystem of Telangana.
The tech giant has planned to engage regional start-ups from Telangana through the Hub, including free, year-long dedicated co-working seats for selected AI-first start-ups and a curated set of venture investors. Together, the duo will support AI-first start-ups by fostering talent, and creating direct bridges to international markets.
“Our mission is to empower founders with the tools, technology, and mentorship they need to scale. Partnering with the Government of Telangana allows us to bring the full stack of Google support to this ecosystem – from AI capabilities on Google Cloud to Android, Play, Ads and our broader developer and start-up programs,” said Preeti Lobana, Country Manager, Google India.
In Hyderabad, Lobana said the Google for Startups Hub will nurture talent and act as an innovation flywheel for start-ups, helping the next generation of Indian founders use AI to solve real-world challenges, focus on deep-tech solutions and build responsibly for India and the world.
The Hub will provide start-ups access to Google experts across AI/ML, product, UX, and go-to-market. They will conduct in-depth sessions for start-ups, student founders, and developers. It will also offer support for women entrepreneurs, tier 2 start-up founders, and university talent.
"...allocating a sprawling campus to Google for Start-ups Hub, we are laying foundation of a globally competitive innovation ecosystem right here in Telangana. This is more than infrastructure. It is a promise that ideas conceived in Hyderabad will have the mentorship, technology, and market access to scale globally," said A. Revanth Reddy, chief minister of Telangana.
Google for Start-ups is Google’s global commitment to empower founders with the best of Google’s people, products, and practices.
Through hubs, accelerators, and partner programs around the world, Google for Start-ups helps high-potential start-ups access technology, mentorship, and a global community so they can build and scale responsibly