Anthropic Raises $30Bn to Fuel Agentic Coding & Global Expansion, Valuation Doubles to $380Bn

AI start-up Anthropic announced on Thursday it has raised $30 billion in a Series G funding round, valuing the company at $380 billion.
The round was led by GIC and Coatue Management, and co-led by DE Shaw & Co (via DE Shaw Ventures), Dragoneer Investment Group, Founders Fund, ICONIQ Capital, and MGX.
The new valuation is nearly double that of its previous funding round. In September, Anthropic raised around $13 billion in a Series F round that valued the company at $183 billion.
The company said the fresh capital will support frontier research, product development and infrastructure expansion, strengthening its position in enterprise AI and coding solutions.
Commenting on the funding, Krishna Rao, Anthropic’s Chief Financial Officer, said the round reflects strong customer demand and that the company will use the investment to continue building enterprise-grade AI products and models. He added that from start-ups to large enterprises, customers increasingly view Claude as central to how their businesses operate.
Anthropic Performance
Anthropic stated that its revenue has grown more than tenfold annually over the past three years. Its annual run-rate revenue has reached $14 billion in 2025, up from zero in 2023. The company attributed this growth to its position as a preferred AI platform for enterprises and developers.
The number of customers spending over $100,000 annually on Claude has increased sevenfold in the past year. Many companies that initially adopted Claude for a single use case, such as its API, Claude Code or Claude for Work, have since expanded usage across their organisations. Two years ago, about a dozen customers spent over $1 million annually with Anthropic. That number now exceeds 500, and eight of the Fortune 10 companies are reportedly Claude customers.
Anthropic’s SaaSpocalypse Trigger
On January 30, 2026, Anthropic expanded the capabilities of its AI agent, Claude Cowork, by launching 11 new plugins. These plugins allow users to combine skills, connectors, slash commands and sub-agents into customised AI specialists tailored to specific roles, teams or organisations.
While the plugins can be applied across multiple tasks, Anthropic said they are particularly effective for role-based workflows in areas such as sales, legal services and financial analysis.
Soon after the launch, shares of legal software and publishing firms declined sharply. Software and IT stocks had already been under pressure, but the sell-off intensified as investors reassessed the long-term outlook for the sector in light of AI-driven automation.
According to a report by Bloomberg, Jeffrey Favuzza, an equity trader at Jefferies, described the market reaction as a “SaaSpocalypse.” He characterised it as a potential crisis for software-as-a-service companies, noting that investor sentiment had shifted to aggressive “get me out” selling amid concerns about disruption, pricing pressure and slowing future growth.