From IT Sell-off to Global Cues: Triggers Behind Sensex, Nifty Nosedive

"So the unwinding of the AI trade, if it persists, is a positive from the Indian perspective. However, what is rattling the Indian market now is the massive sell-off in IT stocks, which is the second-largest profit pool of India Inc. The real impact of the ‘Anthropic shock’ on the IT sector is yet to be ascertained. Panic selling in IT stocks at this stage may not be a good idea. Investors may wait and watch for the dust to settle," he noted.