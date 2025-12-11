Indian Envoy to Canada Meets Senior Officials discusses Ways to Enhance Bilateral Ties

"High Commissioner @DineshKPatnaik met with the Speaker of the House of Commons @HoCSpeaker Honourable Francis Scarpaleggia @ScarpaleggiaLSL today to discuss advancing India-Canada parliamentary ties. Productive exchange on shared democratic values and future collaboration. India looks forward to welcoming a delegation led by the Speaker at the 28th CSPOC next month," the Indian High Commission in Ottawa posted on X on Thursday.