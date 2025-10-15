L&T Semiconductor Ties Up with Foxconn Arm to Develop High-Voltage Wafers for EVs & Industrial Power

L&T Semiconductor and Hon Young (Foxconn) partner to develop high-voltage semiconductor wafers
Wafer roadmap spans ~650V–3,300V, including silicon carbide (SiC) and high-voltage silicon
Collaboration uses Hon Young’s Taiwan fabs for rapid prototyping and volume scaling
Targets automotive EVs and industrial drives; success hinges on yields and automotive qualification
L&T Semiconductor Technologies has signed a long-term collaboration with Hon Young Semiconductor (HYS), a subsidiary of Foxconn, to jointly develop and produce high-voltage semiconductor wafers aimed at automotive and industrial power applications, ET reported.
The pact reportedly covers wafers with voltage ratings from about 650 volts up to 3,300 volts, components in high demand for electric vehicles, industrial drives and power infrastructure.
Under the agreement, LTSCT and HYS will cooperate on wafer design, performance validation, quality control and scaling to commercial volumes. The tie-up will also allow L&T Semiconductor to use Hon Young’s fabrication facilities in Taiwan to engineer and produce wafers tailored for power components, shortening time-to-market for advanced power silicon.
Power Silicon for Electrification
The wafers, expected to include silicon carbide (SiC) and high-voltage silicon variants, are critical for vehicle traction inverters, onboard chargers and industrial converters, where higher voltage ratings improve efficiency and reduce cooling and packaging complexity. LTSCT said the partnership combines HYS’s wafer-fabrication know-how with L&T’s systems integration and domain expertise in automotive and industrial power solutions.
The collaboration is the latest step in L&T’s push into the semiconductor value chain. Earlier this year, L&T’s semiconductor arm joined with Kaynes Semicon to acquire the power-modules business of Japan’s Fujitsu General Electronics, and the company has pursued R&D and design deals, including a reported pact with IBM and last year’s acquisition of design startup SiliConch.
Those moves are intended to build a product roadmap spanning power, analogue, mixed-signal and RF devices for automotive, industrial and telecom customers.
Foxconn’s India & Global Push
The deal dovetails with Foxconn’s broader manufacturing expansion and wafer-level ambitions. Foxconn and its affiliates have been active in India’s semiconductor ecosystem, including planned OSAT and manufacturing projects with local partners, positioning Hon Young as a strategic fabrication partner for foreign design houses seeking production scale.
The partnership gives L&T quicker access to mature wafer fabs while it develops local upstream and downstream capabilities.
Analysts say the pact could accelerate supply of high-voltage power silicon to India’s nascent EV and industrial electrification markets, but commercial success will hinge on wafer yields, qualification for automotive-grade standards and the ability to scale production competitively.
Observers will watch announcements on product roadmaps, pilot customers, wafer types (SiC vs silicon) and any plans for localising production or testing in India.