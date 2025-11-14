  1. home
  2. Start up
  3. Deeptech
  4. After google reliance plans to set up 1 gw ai data centre in andhra pradesh

After Google, Reliance Plans to Set Up 1-GW AI Data Centre in Andhra Pradesh

Reliance Industries has signed an MoU with the Andhra Pradesh government to set up a 1-gigawatt AI data centre backed by a 6-GWp solar power project

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Shashank Bhatt
Updated on:
Updated on:
Data centre facility managing servers powering AI and digital services
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Reliance to build 1GW AI data centre in Andhra Pradesh, twin to Jamnagar

  • Project backed by a 6 GWp solar plan for renewable-powered operations

  • Announced at Visakhapatnam CII summit alongside Google’s gigawatt-scale AI hub

Reliance Industries Ltd signed a memorandum of understanding with the Andhra Pradesh government to set up a 1-gigawatt AI data centre in the state, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said on Friday.

The modular facility will be developed as a twin to Reliance’s gigawatt-scale AI campus in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and is planned to be backed by a 6-GWp solar power project to meet its energy needs.

Big Bets On Small Nuclear

31 October 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

The agreement was announced on the opening day of the CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam and was signed in the presence of Andhra Pradesh CM, IT and Industries Minister Nara Lokesh and Reliance Executive Director PMS. Prasad. State leaders described the deal as part of a broader push to position Andhra Pradesh as a major AI and data-centre hub.

Related Content
Related Content
Reliance Infrastructure - Rinfra
Reliance Infrastructure Q2 Net Dips to ₹ 1,911 Cr; Co Looks to raise $ 600 Mn to Fund Growth

BY PTI

India’s Growing AI Infrastructure

Reliance’s announcement follows recent large investments by global cloud players. Google last month unveiled a $15-billion commitment to create a gigawatt-scale AI hub in Visakhapatnam in partnership with Adani Group, underscoring a wider race to build domestic compute capacity for AI workloads.

Reliance and Google’s projects together push Andhra Pradesh toward multi-gigawatt data-centre ambition and signal growing private sector confidence in India’s AI market.

Reliance described the planned facility as “fully modular” and capable of hosting advanced GPUs, TPUs and other AI accelerators. State officials said the company will develop a large-scale solar project (about 6 GWp) to power the centre, reflecting industry emphasis on coupling compute expansion with renewable energy to control costs and emissions.

The company has said it will use these AI capabilities to deliver services through its digital platforms to students, farmers, entrepreneurs and consumers.

Data Centre - null
India’s Data Centre Boom: Adani, Reliance, Bharti in Fast Lane in a Crowded Field

BY Vikash Tripathi

Why it Matters?

AI workloads require concentrated, energy-intensive compute clusters; companies that control local data-centre capacity can reduce latency for Indian users and avoid capacity bottlenecks. The Reliance project, together with Google’s hub and other announced investments, will significantly expand domestic AI infrastructure, supporting faster model training, lower operating costs for cloud customers and new industrial activity in the region.

The announcements are backed by MoUs and investment commitments unveiled at the summit; execution will depend on detailed project approvals, land and power allotments, regulatory clearances and construction timelines.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×