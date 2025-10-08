India, Russia, China Back Afghanistan Against Trump’s Play for Bagram Air Base: Why US Wants it Back & What’s the Opposition About?

The US President further called the facility “vital” to US national security because of its proximity to western China, where Beijing’s nuclear weapons programmes are based. Earlier, he had called the Biden administration’s pullout from Afghanistan reckless and also claimed that billions of dollars of equipment were abandoned at Bagram. In February this year, he also mentioned that Biden had “given up the base unnecessarily,” insisting there had been a plan to keep a limited US presence there. “This was an incredible strategic asset. We never should have left it,” he said.