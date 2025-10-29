Pre-Budget 2026: Industry Seeks Simplified TDS Compliance, Faster I-T Appeals, and Tax Neutrality

FICCI Seeks Dual-Track System for Appeals



The industry body also highlighted the need to set time-bound disposal targets, fill 40% vacancies at the CIT(A) level, and adopt a dual-track system to fast-track simple, low-value cases while allowing detailed scrutiny for complex cases. FICCI also recommended automatic approval of virtual hearings within two weeks and refund or stay of demand where appeals remain pending for over two years without taxpayer fault, the report said.