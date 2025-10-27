India’s Next Export Giant? iPhone-Fueled Electronics Ready to Overtake Petroleum

Over three years, electronics exports increased about 63% (from $23.5bn in FY23 to $38.5bn in FY25). By contrast, petroleum exports have fallen markedly since FY23 (from $97.4bn that year to $63.3bn in FY25). If current trends persist, the gap between petroleum and electronics, already narrowed to roughly $16bn in FY26 estimates, could close by FY28.