That is the provocation in “International Migration and Trade: A Comparative Analysis of China and India” (Journal of Asian Economics, 2025) by VC Sabeer, a research associate at Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, Delhi. Using a much stricter empirical lens than earlier research, Sabeer finds that neither Indian nor Chinese emigrants systematically boost trade at the aggregate level. In fact, the evidence hints that in some cases, migration may substitute for trade rather than promote it.