New generation more brand-conscious than previous one: BMW India CEO

Our success story so far has been built on two main pillars. First, our electric vehicles — where we already have a 21% contribution to overall sales. When the government’s EV mission started, the plan was to have 30% EVs by 2030. I think in the car industry, we will be the only player to reach 30% before 2030 because we are already at 21%. In the next two years, we will reach 30%.

Other companies have shared projections in the media, but none have said they will reach 30% by 2030. We will likely achieve it by 2027.

Secondly, our long wheelbase models are doing very well. We have long wheelbase versions in the 3 Series, 5 Series, 7 Series, and X1 — and customers love them because Indian customers use the backseat a lot. The extra space in BMW is highly appreciated.

Third, as I mentioned, we are expanding our network in smaller cities to reach more customers. Fourth, our cost of maintenance is better than other players in this segment, and we will continue to work on that. These are the key areas we will focus on to expand our market.