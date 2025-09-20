Apple Asks Suppliers to Boost iPhone 17 Production after Stronger-than-Expected Pre-Orders

Apple asks suppliers to raise iPhone 17 production after pre-orders surge globally
Luxshare and Foxconn asked to boost output by ~40% and ~30% respectively
Entry-level iPhone 17's Pro features narrow premium gap, driving price-sensitive buyers
Production ramp aims to meet demand quickly, trimming supply risks and rival defections
Apple has told at least two suppliers to lift production of the entry-level iPhone 17 by about 30% (and asked Luxshare Precision to increase output by roughly 40%) after a weekend of stronger-than-expected pre-orders, Reuters reported.
The move reflects early demand tilting towards the cheaper $799 iPhone 17, which gained screen and camera improvements previously reserved for Pro models, narrowing the gap between base and premium devices and prompting more price-sensitive buyers to choose the lower-priced option.
Apple unveiled the iPhone 17 lineup on September 9, 2025, and highlighted upgrades such as a brighter ProMotion display, a 48MP camera system and higher base storage.
Production Details & Suppliers
Apple’s request reportedly targeted two major assemblers in China, Luxshare Precision, asked to boost daily output by about 40%, and at least one other assembler, widely reported as Foxconn, asked to scale production by about 30%.
The expansion is intended to move more units into the market quickly as availability risks emerge from the surge in orders.
Retail and store reports show strong consumer interest at launch: Apple stores in China drew long queues on opening day and some retailers signalled pre-order pacing ahead of last year’s models — early indicators that demand may be geographically broad rather than confined to a single market.
Market Implications
Analysts say a shift toward lower-priced models can protect unit sales but may pressure Apple’s margins, since Pro models traditionally carry higher average selling prices.
Still, Apple’s strategy of moving Pro-level features down the lineup can defend market share if it converts fence-sitters into buyers. The production push suggests Apple prefers to meet near-term demand rather than let supply bottlenecks push customers to rivals.
Apple began pre-orders on September 12, 2025, with general availability slated for September 19, 2025; the company did not comment on the production requests when contacted.
Observers will watch shipment estimates and carrier/back-order levels over the next week to see whether Apple’s supplier ask closes the gap between demand and supply.