Apple’s Made-in-India Play Takes Centre Stage in iPhone 17 Roll-Out Plan

Adding that due to the complex tariff environment, Apple raised the price of the flagship iPhone 17 Pro to $1,099 (from $999) as it continues to focus on production in India. The base iPhone 17 remains priced at $799, while the new iPhone 17 Air (replacing the ‘Plus’ model) will cost $999 and the iPhone 16e will cost $599, with all base models now starting at 256GB of storage.