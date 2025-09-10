Apple Unveils iPhone 17 Lineup & Ultra-Thin iPhone Air, Siri Upgrade Stays Absent

Apple launches iPhone 17 series, introduces ultra-thin iPhone Air
ProMotion 120Hz displays and 48MP Fusion cameras across models
India pricing revealed; pre-orders start Sept 12, deliveries Sept 19
Pro models feature A19 Pro silicon; Siri overhaul postponed to 2026
Apple in its annual hardware event unveiled the iPhone 17 series, adding an ultra-thin iPhone Air to replace the former Plus model and refreshing the lineup of four handsets: iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
The company pushed several notable changes across the range, most importantly, ProMotion 120 Hz displays for more models and 48-megapixel “Fusion” cameras, and published India pricing and availability details, with pre-orders opening on September 12, 2025, and deliveries beginning September 19, 2025.
Apple appears to be narrowing the gap between its standard and Pro tiers by bringing high-end display and camera tech down the range, while the new iPhone Air targets buyers who prioritise design and thinness. Starting storage is now 256 GB across the family, shifting the baseline for mainstream buyers.
iPhone 17 & Pro Models
The standard iPhone 17 moves to a slightly larger 6.3-inch 120 Hz display, starts at 256 GB base storage and packs upgraded 48-MP camera sensors and a faster A-series chip.
The Pro models focus on photography and performance, larger 48-MP sensors, new camera bar styling, vapour-chamber cooling and the higher-end A19 Pro silicon, with US base prices at $1,099 (Pro) and $1,199 (Pro Max). Early hands-on coverage suggests the iPhone 17 may be the better value for many buyers versus the Air.
Ultra-Thin iPhone Air
Apple billed the iPhone Air as a breakthrough in thinness and style: a 6.5–6.6-inch ProMotion display, pro-level cameras and an eSIM-only design that helps achieve the slim profile.
Apple’s press materials say the Air combines a titanium frame with an arrangement that preserves “all-day” battery life despite the narrow chassis; pre-orders open on September 12, 2025, with general availability from September 19, 2025. Reviewers called it Apple’s thinnest phone to date and the most design-led handset in the new family.
Wearables & Audio
Apple upgraded its Watch line with new health monitoring, new hypertension notifications and an expanded sleep score among headline features for the Series 11 and Ultra 3; Apple’s release also highlights satellite connectivity and longer battery life for selected models.
The new AirPods Pro 3 add heart-rate sensing and a live-translation feature powered by Apple Intelligence, positioning audio hardware as both wellness and productivity tools.
Availability & Pricing
Apple has officially confirmed the pricing and availability of the iPhone 17 lineup in India, revealing detailed configurations and colour options across all models. The base iPhone 17 starts at Rs 82,900 for the 256 GB variant and Rs 102,900 for the 512 GB model. It will be offered in five colours: Black, White, Mist Blue, Sage and Lavender.
The iPhone Air has been priced at Rs 119,900 for 256 GB, Rs 139,900 for 512 GB and Rs 159,900 for the top-end 1 TB variant. Buyers can choose from Space Black, Cloud White, Light Gold and Sky Blue finishes.
For those opting for higher performance, the iPhone 17 Pro is available at Rs 134,900 for 256 GB, Rs 154,900 for 512 GB and Rs 174,900 for the 1 TB option. Its colour palette includes Silver, Cosmic Orange and Deep Blue.
The flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max carries a starting price of Rs 149,900 for 256 GB, scaling up to Rs 169,900 for 512 GB, Rs 189,900 for 1 TB and Rs 229,900 for the top-tier 2 TB storage model. Like the Pro, it will be offered in Silver, Cosmic Orange and Deep Blue.
Pre-orders for the entire iPhone 17 series in India will begin on September 12, 2025, with retail availability starting September 19, 2025 via the Apple Store Online and Apple retail outlets in key cities.
No AI-Powered Siri Debut
Apple’s keynote notably downplayed a broader AI pitch: the company mostly showcased on-device machine learning and discrete features (like live translation) rather than a reimagined, agent-style Siri. Several outlets said the big Siri overhaul remains postponed into 2026, a gap that leaves Apple trailing competitors that have made AI assistants a marquee part of recent launches.