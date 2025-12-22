Foxconn’s New iPhone Factory Hires 30,000, Mostly Women After Bias Allegations

Foxconn has reportedly hired 30,000 workers at its new iPhone assembly plant near Bengaluru.
iPhone maker Foxconn has reportedly onboarded 30,000 staff at its new factory, around 80% of whom are women. This comes just a year after being the company was accused of "gender discrimination" in its hiring practices in India.
Taiwan’s Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, which is known as Foxconn, hired these staff at its new iPhone assembly unit in Devanahalli, near Bengaluru.
A report by The Economic Times (ET) claims that the facility, spread over more than 300 acres, is primarily run by women aged 19–24 years. The company has set up six dormitories, several of which are currently functional, to house the women staff. The unit can employ up to 50,000 staff at full capacity, which it aims to reach by next year. More housing facilities are under construction for the same.
The report comes about one and a half years after news agency Reuters claimed that Foxconn’s manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumbudur, near Chennai, systematically excluded married women from jobs, citing concerns that they have greater family responsibilities than unmarried women. The report triggered probes by national human rights commissions and state labour authorities, which reportedly found that 6.7% of the 33,360 women working at the Foxconn plant were married.
Foxconn, which has been expanding its iPhone production in India as part of the so-called China-plus-one strategy, has facilities in at least three locations, including Sri City in Andhra Pradesh. It is also planning to set up a semiconductor OSAT (assembly and test) facility near Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, in partnership with HCL.
The Foxconn plant near Bengaluru, as per the report, began test production in April–May this year with the iPhone 16 and is now manufacturing the latest iPhone 17 Pro Max models. More than 80% of the output is exported. With a planned expansion next year, the facility is expected to employ more women workers at a single location than any government or private entity in India, the newspaper claimed.
Several women from neighbouring states have also secured jobs at the factory, which is planned to eventually develop into a mini township with residential, medical, school and entertainment facilities within the premises. In addition to free accommodation and subsidised food, workers earn an average salary of about ₹18,000 a month, among the highest for women in blue-collar roles, the ET report claimed.
Foxconn is investing around ₹20,000 crore in the project, which is likely to become India’s largest factory in terms of both production capacity and employment once fully completed. The facility, with nearly 250,000 sq ft of production floor space, is set to surpass Foxconn’s first iPhone plant in Tamil Nadu, which employs about 41,000 workers. The Bengaluru unit is expected to eventually operate up to a dozen iPhone assembly lines, compared with around four at present.