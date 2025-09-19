Did Adani Benefit from a Regulatory ‘Blind Spot’ in Hindenburg Case? Experts Explain Sebi Orders

However, Rohit Jain, Managing Partner at Singhania & Co, explained that Section 15T of the Sebi Act, 1992 allows only a “person aggrieved” by a Sebi order to file an appeal.

“The courts have interpreted this to mean a person who has suffered a legal grievance or has been directly and adversely affected by the decision. A general investor or member of the public who was not a party to the original proceedings would likely not have the legal standing to be considered an ‘aggrieved person’,” he said.