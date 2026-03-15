Startup Officebanao Raises Nearly $4 Mn to Expand Biz

Real estate startup Officebanao, a commercial interiors platform, has raised nearly USD 4 million (approximately Rs 35 crore) from investors to expand its business.
Delhi-NCR-based Officebanao is engaged in interior design and fit-outs of commercial real estate, including office and retail spaces.
In a statement on Sunday, the company said it has completed a USD 7.7 million fundraising, valuing the company at USD 70 million post-money.
The round, led by existing investor Lightspeed with participation from Mangum II and Medra Family, was structured across two tranches: a USD 3.85 million infusion in May-June last year, followed by a second USD 3.85 million tranche in January-February 2026.
OfficeBanao had earlier raised USD 6 million in seed funding from multi-stage venture capital firm Lightspeed in 2023.
Officebanao also said that its founder and CEO Tushar Mittal has acquired equity stakes of co-founders Akshya Kumar and Divyanshu Sharma, as they are moving on to pursue independent ventures.
Officebanao said its revenue has grown from Rs 22 crore in FY23 to Rs 138 crore in FY25.
The company said it is on track to achieve Rs 225 crore revenue in the 2025-26 fiscal.
"Our ambition is to build the operating system for commercial interiors in India. Every design decision, every material procurement, every contractor assignment, every quality check - all connected, all data-driven, all transparent. That's what transforms a services business into a scalable platform," Mittal said.