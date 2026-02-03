India–US Trade Deal ‘Complex,’ Expected to Be Signed Soon, Says US Ambassador Sergio Gor

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that reciprocal tariffs on India have been reduced to 18% from the sweeping 50% that had been in place since August. In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that “out of friendship and respect to Prime Minister Modi of India, Washington has accepted the request for reducing the tariffs,” and confirmed that the much-awaited India-US trade deal had been concluded. Prime Minister Modi also announced the development on social media platform X soon after Trump made his statement.