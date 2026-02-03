Sensex Jumps Over 2,000 Points, Nifty Nears 27,800 on India-US Trade Deal

“The dramatic announcement of the long-awaited US-India trade deal and the US decision to cut tariffs on India from 50% to 18% is a game changer for the Indian economy and stock markets. The deal getting delayed was the single most important factor that was weighing on the markets. The impact of the deal will be manifold. One, India’s growth rate will rise to around 7.5% in FY27, assisted by higher exports to the US. Two, corporate earnings, already showing signs of revival in FY27, can accelerate to around 16% to 18%. Three, the rupee will strengthen sharply,” said Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited.