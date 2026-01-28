Astrotalk Reports 85% Revenue Growth In FY25 as Tier I Cities Boost Platform Activity

Founder’s Outlook

Commenting on the results, Astrotalk Co-founder Anmol Jain said, “FY25 represented a year of steady and consistent revenue momentum for Astrotalk, underpinned by deeper engagement, higher repeat usage, and enhanced monetisation across our app-led services, particularly in urban markets. As volumes increased, we made measured investments in our technology platform and team expansion to ensure service reliability, quicker turnaround times, and a seamless customer experience. These investments were undertaken with a long-term perspective and position us well to improve operating efficiencies and support sustainable growth.”