  1. home
  2. Start up
  3. News
  4. Astrotalk reports 85 revenue growth in fy25 as tier i cities boost platform activity

Astrotalk Reports 85% Revenue Growth In FY25 as Tier I Cities Boost Platform Activity

Astrotalk reported a strong FY25 with revenue soaring to ₹1,176 crore from operations

O
Outlook Start-Up Desk
Curated by: Shashank Bhatt
Updated on:
Updated on:
Puneet Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Astrotalk
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Astrotalk revenue surged 85% to reach ₹1,214 crore in FY25

  • Adjusted Profit Before Tax (PBT) hit ₹285 crore, marking a 125% annual increase

  • User engagement grew by 27%, primarily driven by repeat consultations in Tier-I cities

Spiritual tech platform Astrotalk on Wednesday released its financial performance for the financial year 2025 (FY25).

Astrotalk reported a total revenue growth of ₹1,214 crores in FY25, which is 85% year-on-year growth against the ₹656 crores in FY24. The rise in revenue as per the company was led by higher user engagement, an increase in paid consultations, and better monetisation across its app-led services in India’s major urban markets.

Tax The Rich

1 January 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Astrotalk’s revenue from operations stood at ₹1,176 crores, signalling continued demand across core astrology consultation services.

Related Content
Related Content

Astrotalk FY25 Performance

To manage higher volumes and maintain service quality at scale, the company sustained investments across marketing, technology infrastructure, operations and customer experience. Total expenses increased to ₹1,129 crores in FY25 from ₹542 crores in FY24. The increase largely reflected talent acquisition across technology and operations, undertaken as part of organisational expansion and long-term capability development.

Tier-I cities played a major role in boosting the platform’s activity supported by higher usage frequency, improved conversion metrics and stronger repeat behaviour.

null - null
AstroTalk raises $9.5 Million from Left Lane Capital, Elev8 Capital: Report 

BY Outlook Start-Up Desk

Additional Expenses

Astrotalk’s FY25 expenses included a one-time exceptional employee-related expense of around ₹120 crores, most of which was non-cash. Reported profitability was also affected by a non-cash mark-to-market technical adjustment of approximately ₹80 crores on CCPS instruments, with no cash outflow. This was due to IndAS adoption by the company.

Consequently, adjusted for one time impact of exceptional employee benefit expense and non-cash expense on account of CCPS valuation, PBT for FY25 was ₹285 Crores as against PBT of ₹127 Crores in FY24 registering an increase of approximately 125% demonstrating efficiency in operations at scale.

Founder’s Outlook

Commenting on the results, Astrotalk Co-founder Anmol Jain said, “FY25 represented a year of steady and consistent revenue momentum for Astrotalk, underpinned by deeper engagement, higher repeat usage, and enhanced monetisation across our app-led services, particularly in urban markets. As volumes increased, we made measured investments in our technology platform and team expansion to ensure service reliability, quicker turnaround times, and a seamless customer experience. These investments were undertaken with a long-term perspective and position us well to improve operating efficiencies and support sustainable growth.”

User engagement increased by 27% year-on-year, with the platform recording higher repeat usage and deeper interaction across services, reinforcing the strength of its app-led model in India’s major cities.

Puneet Gupta, co-founder and CEO, Astrotalk - null
Astrotalk-Hornbill Funding Deal Falls Through at Unicorn-Valued Round; Here's Why

BY Outlook Start-Up Desk

Astrotalk E-Commerce Vertical

As part of its revenue diversification strategy, Astrotalk Store, the company’s e-commerce vertical, generated over ₹140 crores in CY25, within a year of its launch, supported by growing demand for astrology-linked products.

Astrotalk is backed by New York-based venture capital firm Left Lane Capital and Indian growth-stage investor Elev8 Venture Partners. The company last raised approximately ₹117 crores at a pre-money valuation of ₹2,400 crores in June 2024 in a bunch of primary and secondary transactions.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×