Astrotalk Reports 85% Revenue Growth In FY25 as Tier I Cities Boost Platform Activity

Astrotalk revenue surged 85% to reach ₹1,214 crore in FY25
Adjusted Profit Before Tax (PBT) hit ₹285 crore, marking a 125% annual increase
User engagement grew by 27%, primarily driven by repeat consultations in Tier-I cities
Spiritual tech platform Astrotalk on Wednesday released its financial performance for the financial year 2025 (FY25).
Astrotalk reported a total revenue growth of ₹1,214 crores in FY25, which is 85% year-on-year growth against the ₹656 crores in FY24. The rise in revenue as per the company was led by higher user engagement, an increase in paid consultations, and better monetisation across its app-led services in India’s major urban markets.
Astrotalk’s revenue from operations stood at ₹1,176 crores, signalling continued demand across core astrology consultation services.
Astrotalk FY25 Performance
To manage higher volumes and maintain service quality at scale, the company sustained investments across marketing, technology infrastructure, operations and customer experience. Total expenses increased to ₹1,129 crores in FY25 from ₹542 crores in FY24. The increase largely reflected talent acquisition across technology and operations, undertaken as part of organisational expansion and long-term capability development.
Tier-I cities played a major role in boosting the platform’s activity supported by higher usage frequency, improved conversion metrics and stronger repeat behaviour.
Additional Expenses
Astrotalk’s FY25 expenses included a one-time exceptional employee-related expense of around ₹120 crores, most of which was non-cash. Reported profitability was also affected by a non-cash mark-to-market technical adjustment of approximately ₹80 crores on CCPS instruments, with no cash outflow. This was due to IndAS adoption by the company.
Consequently, adjusted for one time impact of exceptional employee benefit expense and non-cash expense on account of CCPS valuation, PBT for FY25 was ₹285 Crores as against PBT of ₹127 Crores in FY24 registering an increase of approximately 125% demonstrating efficiency in operations at scale.
Founder’s Outlook
Commenting on the results, Astrotalk Co-founder Anmol Jain said, “FY25 represented a year of steady and consistent revenue momentum for Astrotalk, underpinned by deeper engagement, higher repeat usage, and enhanced monetisation across our app-led services, particularly in urban markets. As volumes increased, we made measured investments in our technology platform and team expansion to ensure service reliability, quicker turnaround times, and a seamless customer experience. These investments were undertaken with a long-term perspective and position us well to improve operating efficiencies and support sustainable growth.”
User engagement increased by 27% year-on-year, with the platform recording higher repeat usage and deeper interaction across services, reinforcing the strength of its app-led model in India’s major cities.
Astrotalk E-Commerce Vertical
As part of its revenue diversification strategy, Astrotalk Store, the company’s e-commerce vertical, generated over ₹140 crores in CY25, within a year of its launch, supported by growing demand for astrology-linked products.
Astrotalk is backed by New York-based venture capital firm Left Lane Capital and Indian growth-stage investor Elev8 Venture Partners. The company last raised approximately ₹117 crores at a pre-money valuation of ₹2,400 crores in June 2024 in a bunch of primary and secondary transactions.