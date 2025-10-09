  1. home
Travel Tech ixigo to Consider Fresh Capital Raise, Investor Eyes up to 16% Stake

Travel-tech firm ixigo’s parent, Le Travenues Technology, has scheduled a board meeting to explore new fundraising options. The company is weighing multiple instruments, including a qualified institutional placement or a preferential issue, as part of its capital-raising plans

Outlook Start-Up Desk
Curated by: Alka Jain
Updated on:
Travel Tech ixigo to Consider Fresh Capital Raise, Investor Eyes up to 16% Stake
  • Le Travenues Technology’s board to meet to consider capital raise

  • Fundraise could be via QIP, preferential issue, or other routes

  • A potential investor has shown interest in up to 16% stake

Le Travenues Technology, the parent company of travel tech platform ixigo, is considering fresh fundraise through the issuance of securities. The company, in an exchange filing, said that the board will meet tomorrow regarding the funding plans.

“The board consider, evaluate, and approve a proposal for fund raising by way of issuance of securities through one or more permissible modes, including but not limited to a qualified institutions placement, preferential issue, or any other method…,” the filing read.

For this, the company has received intimation from a potential investor to acquire up to 16% stake in ixigo. In a separate filing, the company said, “…we propose to acquire, either by ourselves or through our affiliates, certain shares in Le Travenues Technology Limited by way of secondary acquisitions”.

“As on the date hereof, no definitive agreements or binding arrangements for such proposed acquisitions have been executed by us,” the statement read.

However, the investor’s total stake in the company will remain below 16%, along with its affiliates after the transaction.

ixigo's Q1 FY26 Financials

The company reported a 28% year‑on‑year rise in Q1 FY26 net profit to ₹19 crore. Revenue from operations surged 73% to ₹314.4 crore, while gross transaction value climbed 55% to ₹4,644.6 crore, driven by strong growth across train, bus and flight bookings.

Ixigo’s train‑ticketing arm remained the largest revenue contributor, accounting for 41.3% of total sales as passenger volumes rose 74% year‑on‑year. Bus bookings, powered by subsidiary AbhiBus, grew 26% in passenger numbers and represented 24.4% of revenue.

Flight bookings also delivered strong gains, with transaction value up 81% and contributing 32.8% of aggregate revenues.

Launched in 2007 by Aloke Bajpai and Rajnish Kumar, Le Travenues Technology is the country's leading online travel aggregator, which helps travellers plan, book, and manage their trips across rail, air, buses, and hotels.

The platform also offers tailored recommendations and automated support services. As per the company, it records 544 million annual active users and 83 million users engaging with the app each month.

It has recently announced a partnership with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to launch Delhi Metro ticketing services on the ixigo Trains app.

