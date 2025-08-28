Rapido in Talks to Raise $200 Mn from Prosus Amid Soaring Valuation

“Rapido, one of our investee companies, has announced their intention to enter the food delivery space. Having scaled up from a bike-taxi player to a full-fledged mobility platform, Rapido is now the largest mobility player in India by rides, and has been a disruptor in its space. As a shareholder, we are extremely happy with their success and value-creation; but do acknowledge a potential conflict of interest that may arise in the future,” the company said.