Inside Groww’s 30 Lakh-Share Auction: What a Short Squeeze Is and What Triggered It

When the price of a heavily shorted stock rises, the short sellers face mounting losses, forcing them to quickly close out their positions. To close a short position, they must place buy orders to repurchase the borrowed shares. This sudden, high volume of compelled buying dramatically increases the demand for the stock, further driving the price up. This creates a self-reinforcing, upward price spiral known as the "squeeze," as more short sellers panic and rush to cover their positions, intensifying the buying pressure.