OYO's Parent PRISM Initiates Increase In Authorised Share Capital Ahead Of Potential IPO

In a communication to shareholders, OYO said, "The increase in the authorised share capital is in addition to the earlier increase in the authorised share capital, as already approved by the Board and the shareholders of the Company… which was undertaken as part of the company's preparations for its proposed IPO and to accommodate other capital/fund raising transactions." The company has also proposed issuing approximately 47.5 L (47,46,768) equity shares each to Independent Directors Troy Matthew Alstead and William Steve Albrecht as sweat equity, valued at ₹37.12 per share.