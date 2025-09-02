IPO Rush: boAt, Urban Company Among 13 Offers Sebi Approved this Week

The approvals reflect two related dynamics: (1) secondary liquidity for late-stage backers, notably via OFS components that let investors partially exit, and (2) fresh capital for companies scaling fast in consumer tech, energy and industrials. Urban Company’s OFS, for instance, will provide partial exits for marquee backers while the primary proceeds will bolster service expansion. Market observers say the wave signals stronger issuer confidence and rising investor appetite after a quieter fundraising period.