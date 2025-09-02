In addition, India also faces some of the steepest US tariff rates globally, but listed corporates are largely insulated. Less than 4% of BSE 500 companies’ revenues come from US goods exports, and pharmaceuticals, among the most exposed sectors, remain exempt for now. Even so, tariffs arrive at a difficult moment, when domestic consumption is already fragile. Export-oriented industries such as textiles and gems and jewellery could feel the squeeze, adding to pressure on both demand and credit.