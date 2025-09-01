A

The PLI schemes have played a significant role in boosting the adoption of EVs. By offsetting the high manufacturing costs, they have provided a major impetus to both established and emerging OEMs [original equipment manufacturers] in the country, making domestic EV production more viable.

The PLI auto scheme, with an outlay of ₹25,938 crore, has enabled component manufacturers as well as OEMs to manufacture advanced auto technology components and global quality-level EVs. Seventeen manufacturers have achieved the 50% DVA [domestic value addition] threshold required and have been given more than 107 PLI certificates for their products.

The PLI schemes have created deep localisation of advanced automotive technology [AAT] components, creating a robust domestic supply chain and reducing dependence on imports. Standard operating procedures [SOPs] for determining DVA and for claim filings have improved ease of doing business.