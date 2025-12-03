  1. home
  2. Start up
  3. Investors
  4. Deepinder goyals wearable start up temple eyes 50mn seed round led by steadview vy capital others

Deepinder Goyal’s Wearable Start-Up Temple Eyes $50Mn Seed Round Led by Steadview, Vy Capital & Others

Deepinder Goyal's new longevity start-up, Temple, is set to raise a $50 million seed round from investors including Steadview, Vy Capital, and Info Edge

O
Outlook Start-Up Desk
Curated by: Shashank Bhatt
Updated on:
Updated on:
Zomato CEO and founder Deepinder Goyal
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Deepinder Goyal's new health-tech start-up, Temple, is raising $50 million (around ₹450 crore) in a seed round

  • Temple is linked to Goyal’s "Gravity Ageing" hypothesis that gravity-induced reduced blood flow is a driver of brain ageing

  • Steadview Capital, Vy Capital, Info Edge, and Peak XV Partners are among the investors participating in the funding

Eternal (formerly Zomato) founder Deepinder Goyal’s wearable device start-up Temple is set to raise $50 million (around ₹450 crore) from Steadview Capital, Vy Capital, Info Edge, Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India), and others, Moneycontrol reported.

A group of Indian founders, including Goyal, will reportedly participate in the seed round of the longevity focused start-up, which is expected to be one of the largest raised by an Indian start-up in recent years. Temple’s employees are also likely to participate, according to the report.

Outliers 2025

1 December 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon
Living Forever: How Tech Billionaires Are Rewriting the Rules of Ageing - null
Living Forever: How Tech Billionaires Are Rewriting the Rules of Ageing

BY Shashank Bhatt

Related Content
Related Content

What is Temple?

Temple is Deepinder Goyal’s new health-tech and wearable venture, built around an experimental head-worn sensor designed to continuously measure cerebral blood flow.

The device is a small patch placed near the temple. It is tied to Goyal’s broader longevity and brain-health pursuits, which he has linked to research he calls the “Gravity Ageing” idea. The start-up remains in an early, experimental phase, with its website currently showing “Coming Soon,” as it works to secure seed funding.

Temple is reportedly being positioned as a research-oriented tool rather than a finished consumer product, providing real-time, continuous estimates of blood flow near the brain. Goyal has publicly connected the sensor’s development to his ongoing work on cerebral blood flow and ageing.

Public interest in Temple began in mid-November 2025, after photos surfaced of Goyal wearing a small white patch near his temple. The images prompted reports that he was building a dedicated company around the device and the research underpinning it.

null - null
Zomato's Deepinder Goyal-backed Aircraft Start-Up Aims to Tackle Regional Air Connectivity Woes; Here’s How

BY Outlook Start-Up Desk

Continue Research & Gravity Ageing Thesis

The launch of Temple follows Goyal’s recent publication, through his research firm Continue Research, of an open-source hypothesis suggesting that gravity, by chronically reducing cerebral blood flow in upright humans, may be an overlooked driver of brain ageing and, ultimately, whole-body ageing.

He outlined the concept in a blog post, describing how a systems-thinking insight led him from personal health optimisation to a theory he believes warrants rigorous scientific scrutiny.

At the heart of Goyal’s argument is the idea that because humans spend most of their lives upright, with the brain positioned above the heart, gravity exerts a subtle but continuous downward pressure on cerebral blood flow (CBF). Over decades, he contends, even this small deficit can lead to capillary loss and gradual brain decline, triggering a cascade of broader physiological ageing.

If the gravity-CBF hypothesis proves correct, Goyal argues that interventions addressing it could extend the period of preserved cognition and health. Rather than promising dramatic near-term leaps in lifespan, the goal is to add meaningful decades of healthier, more productive living.

He positions this view as complementary to existing ageing science, noting that evolution optimised humans for reproduction, not for the long-term maintenance of physiological function over multiple decades.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×