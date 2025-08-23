IPL’s Ad Pitch Turns Uncertain as Real Money Gaming Faces the Axe

A Cycle of Uncertainty

As uncertainty clouds real money gaming and its links with the IPL, it’s worth remembering this isn’t the league’s first brush with turbulence. Past corporate crises have repeatedly spilled over into cricket’s biggest spectacle. The league has faced other googlies too: In 2021, the BCCI told all team owners, as well as media rights holder Star and Disney India, not to sign any sponsorship deals with cryptocurrency exchanges, due to the government’s stand on the crypto sector.