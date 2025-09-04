Exclusive: Zomato Executive Rakesh Ranjan Quits Months After Leadership Rejig

Rakesh Ranjan, a senior executive of Zomato who was replaced as chief executive of its food delivery vertical earlier this year, has left the company. A source aware of the matter said that Ranjan was benched in the organisation after stepping down from his position as head of the food delivery vertical earlier this year.
Following Ranjan’s resignation in April, Deepinder Goyal, founder of Eternal, Zomato’s parent company, took charge of the division until a full-time successor was appointed.
However, the company mentioned in its April filing that Ranjan, who was appointed as chief executive in May 2023, was still part of the company.
“We would like to clarify as on date, there has been no resignation tendered by Rakesh Ranjan and he still continues to be part of the leadership team. At Eternal Group, internal reshuffling of the leadership team is considered a standard practice as part of the company's ongoing efforts to optimise organisational effectiveness,” the filing read.
In July, Zomato announced through a regulatory filing that Aditya Mangla had been appointed as the new chief executive officer of its food ordering and delivery division. Mangla, who joined Zomato in 2021, took charge as chief executive following the board’s approval on July 6, 2025.
Meanwhile, Rinshul Chandra, chief operating officer of Zomato’s food-delivery unit, resigned from his position in April. His exit became effective on April 5, 2025. In his resignation letter, Chandra stated that he was parting ways with Eternal to pursue new interests and career paths aligned with his goals.
Queries by Outlook Business to Zomato on the recent development went unanswered. As of September 4, Ranjan’s LinkedIn profile states that he works at Zomato. Ranjan entered Zomato in 2017 as its global sales and operations head for the food-delivery unit and went on to hold several leadership roles. Prior to his stint at Zomato, he held roles at Boston Consulting Group and PricewaterhouseCoopers.
Ranjan’s exit comes at a time when the food-delivery space is seeing a slowdown. In the fourth quarter of financial year 2025, Zomato’s food-delivery gross order value slipped 1.3% to ₹9,778 crore, compared to ₹9,913 crore in the third quarter.