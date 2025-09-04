Exclusive: Zomato Executive Rakesh Ranjan Quits Months After Leadership Rejig

Queries by Outlook Business to Zomato on the recent development went unanswered. As of September 4, Ranjan’s LinkedIn profile states that he works at Zomato. Ranjan entered Zomato in 2017 as its global sales and operations head for the food-delivery unit and went on to hold several leadership roles. Prior to his stint at Zomato, he held roles at Boston Consulting Group and PricewaterhouseCoopers.