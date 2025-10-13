EV Start-Up River Plans $120-130 Mn Investment Boost as Scooters Lead India’s EV Penetration

Sale of EVs in India went up from 50,000 in 2016 to 2.08 million in 2024 as against global EV sales having risen from 918,000 in 2016 to 18.78 million in 2024. Thus, India’s transition has been slow to start, but it is picking up. India’s EV penetration was only about one – fifth of the global penetration in 2020, but has picked up to over two-fifth of the global penetration in 2024.