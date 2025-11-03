  1. home
  3. Frances simaero expects to start simulator training in early 2026in talks for airline partnerships

France's Simaero Expects To Start Simulator Training In Early 2026;In Talks For Airline Partnerships

French company Simaero expects to start a simulator training facility in India in late January 2026 and is also in discussions with airlines for partnerships, according to a senior executive.

To begin with, the company will have an Airbus A320 neo aircraft simulator and add another simulator in the third quarter of 2026.

The company anticipates to receive approvals from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in January to become an Approved Training Organisation (ATO).

Simaero India's General Manager Khushbeg Jattana told PTI that it expects to start operations in late January with an A320 neo aircraft simulator.

Earlier, the simulator training activities were anticipated to start in 2025.

For its first simulator in India, Simaero has partnered with the Turkish manufacturer Havelsan.

Last year, the company said it will make a total investment of 200 mn euros in India in the next ten years for the training facilities.

India is one of the world's fastest-growing civil aviation markets, and around 1,500 aircraft are on order for the Indian carriers. As the airlines expand their operations, there will be an increased need for pilots, and more simulators might be needed in the country to meet the rising demand for training.

When asked about possible partnerships, Jattana said the company is in discussions with major airline operators and also with airlines.

"There are a couple of airlines that are in the Indian sub-continent who would love to come to us and train," he added.

Simaero is a leading provider of pilot training on full-flight simulators and simulation engineering solutions. It has three training centres in France. 

