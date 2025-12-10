  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Air india flags compliance failure over flight operated without mandatory permit

Air India Flags Compliance Failure Over Flight Operated Without Mandatory Permit

The aircraft flew without a valid Airworthiness Review Certificate (ARC), which is a mandatory annual safety and compliance document

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Shristi Acharya
Updated on:
Updated on:
Air India Admits Compliance Failures after Operating Airbus Without Required Permit, Leaked Document Shows
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • An internal Air India probe reportedly found systemic failures that allowed an aircraft to operate without proper authorisation.

  • The Airbus A320 carried out 8 commercial passenger flights between 4 cities on November 24 and 25.

  • The aircraft flew without a valid Airworthiness Review Certificate (ARC), a mandatory annual safety and compliance document.

An internal Air India investigation into how one of its Airbus aircraft operated eight commercial flights without a valid airworthiness permit has uncovered “systemic failures,” according to an internal company report.

The carrier's acknowledgement was reported by news agency Reuters which review the document. The report also pointed to significant lapses in compliance and said that the carrier must strengthen its oversight processes.

Outliers 2025

1 December 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

The Airbus A320 in question flew passengers on routes between New Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad on November 24-25 without a current Airworthiness Review Certificate (ARC), which is an annual regulatory document issued only after a flight passes all safety and compliance checks.

Related Content
Related Content
Air India - null
Air India, SpiceJet to Add 170 Daily Flights as Govt Cuts IndiGo’s Schedule by 10%

BY Outlook Business Desk

Point to note: An ARC lapse can lead to fines of up to $111,201. The certificate is issued annually after Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials conduct a thorough physical inspection of each aircraft, covering everything from medical kits to tyre conditions.

The A320 aircraft, registered as VT-TQN, completed eight commercial flights and one test flight with an expired ARC due to “multiple latent organisational and process deficiencies.”

The company noted that both engines had been replaced and the aircraft cleared for a test flight on November 24 without the mandatory special permit because a maintenance engineer did not review the onboard documents. Subsequent checks on the passenger flights were also missed.

According to the report, Air India determined that both engineers and pilots failed to verify the aircraft’s documentation, and that substantial changes were needed to reinforce compliance protocols.

“Critical information was not shared with all relevant stakeholders, and opportunities for timely intervention were missed,” the internal investigation report said.

It added that the incident underscored the urgent need to improve process discipline, communication, and the airline’s overall compliance culture.

The findings, including a cover letter signed by COO Captain Basil Kwauk, have been submitted to India’s aviation regulator, DGCA, but have not been released publicly.

null - null
Air India Under Probe for Flying An A320 Without Airworthiness Licence

BY Outlook Business Desk

This comes as Air India grapples with scrutiny following a series of safety lapses. Earlier this year, the airline suffered its worst disaster when an aircraft crashed in Gujarat, shortly after take-off, killing 260 people.

Regulators have previously warned Air India for operating aircraft without fully functional emergency equipment, failing to replace engine parts on time, and falsifying compliance records.

Air India has called the November incident involving the Airbus “regrettable” and said several employees have been suspended. Meanwhile, DGCA ordered the aircraft to be grounded and launched its own investigation, the report claimed.

Air India AI-171 crash probe cites engine cutoff, cockpit confusion. - null
Air India AI-171 Crash Probe Indicates Engine Cutoff, Cockpit Confusion in Final Moments

BY Outlook Business Desk

The Tata Group owned carrier said it had proactively reported the violation to the DGCA, implemented immediate corrective actions, and would continue strengthening its compliance framework.

This report also comes amid the backdrop of a turbulent period in India’s aviation industry, as IndiGo recently cancelled thousands of flights, causing widespread disruptions for domestic air travel.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×