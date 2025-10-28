India Needs Clear Product- & Geography-wise Plan for Export Diversification, Says Nomura’s Sonal Varma

A

Sonal Varma: There are two aspects here. One is India’s market share in global exports across product categories, and the second is the effort to diversify into newer markets. Diversification can mean expanding within existing markets or increasing market share by tapping new ones.

India’s share in global exports is around 2%, and this figure has remained relatively constant for many years. If you look at product-wise data, we’ve seen some increase in India’s share of global exports of electronics, but in most other sectors it has either stagnated or declined slightly.

Globally, in categories where supply chains are moving away from China—such as textiles—the benefits have largely gone to countries like Bangladesh, Vietnam and Cambodia. India’s share in global textile exports hasn’t really increased during this period. The same holds across several product categories.

The auto sector has done relatively better, with growing exports to some African and Latin American markets. But overall, both in terms of India’s share in global exports and diversification into new markets, there’s still considerable scope for improvement.