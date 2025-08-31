EV Penetration in Domestic 2W Mkt can Rise to 40% by FY31: Ather Energy

In this scenario, the company said,"EV penetration may rise to 40%, compared to the 35% projected in the base case." Citing VAHAN and SIAM data, the company said,"India has established itself as one of the largest motorised two-wheeler markets in the world by volume, with domestic sales reaching 20 million units in FY25." In their message to the shareholders, Ather Energy Founders Tarun Sanjay Mehta Swapnil Babanlal Jain said electric vehicle penetration in scooters touched 16% in FY25.