Gambit Cyber Raises $3.4Mn Seed Round, Launches India Subsidiary for AI Defense

Gambit Cyber, a Netherlands-headquartered start-up building AI-first preemptive cybersecurity, has closed a $3.4 million seed round led by European security investor Expeditions, with participation from Bitdefender’s early-stage arm, Voyager Ventures.
The company said the fresh capital will accelerate product development, broaden its international footprint and fund strategic channel partnerships.
Gambit added that the financing will support expansion across Europe, the UAE and Asia-Pacific, and brings investors who provide both capital and sector expertise. Expeditions led the deal; Bitdefender Voyager Ventures joined as a strategic partner given its parent company’s global security presence.
Product & Market Traction
Gambit’s flagship product, KnightGuard, is positioned as a continuous threat and exposure management (CTEM) platform built from the ground up around coordinated AI agents.
The company said the platform continuously identifies and validates security exposures, prioritises genuinely exploitable risks and integrates with existing security systems to reduce alert fatigue for security teams. It has already seen early commercial adoption from regulated customers and managed security service providers in sectors such as financial services, telecom and critical infrastructure across India, the UAE and Europe.
To support growing demand, Gambit announced the launch of Gambit Cyber (India), its first wholly owned subsidiary, aimed at strengthening local sales, delivery and partner engagement in South Asia. The founders said the India entity will help speed up deployments with enterprise customers and MSSPs across the region.
Use of Proceeds
Gambit plans to deploy the funds to expand engineering resources, grow the library of AI agents that power KnightGuard, and scale commercial operations and partnerships with telcos, cloud providers and MSSPs. The startup emphasised that KnightGuard is designed to slot into customers’ existing security tooling and create a continuous loop of discovery, validation and remediation.
Co-founders Anuj and Manuj Kumar said the raise validates their vision for a risk-centric, proactive security architecture and will speed product enhancements and regional expansion. Expeditions’ founding partner highlighted Gambit’s potential to become a foundational CTEM provider for organisations adopting automation and threat-informed defence.
Gambit’s fundraise arrives as enterprises increase investment in proactive defences amid a growing attack surface, AI-powered adversaries and a global shortage of skilled security operators. By focusing on continuous validation of exploitable risk and automation, Gambit aims to help security teams prioritise fixes that materially reduce the likelihood of successful attacks.