Novo Nordisk Launches Ozempic in India Amid Fight With Local Pharma Cos

Novo Nordisk has launched its weight-loss and diabetes drug Ozempic in India, priced at ₹2,200 per week for the 0.25 mg starting dose.
The once-weekly semaglutide injection comes in 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg and 1 mg strengths.
The launch coincides with Novo Nordisk’s legal fight against Indian pharma firms over semaglutide patents.
Danish pharma giant Novo Nordisk has launched its blockbuster weight-loss drug Ozempic in India. Ozempic is a once-weekly GLP-1 receptor agonist indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise for adults with uncontrolled type 2 diabetes. The semaglutide injection has been priced at ₹2,200 per week for the 0.25 mg dose.
The drug is available in three strengths, 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg and 1 mg, delivered through a single-use, pre-filled Novofine pen designed for painless subcutaneous injection.
The launch comes amid the company’s legal battle with Indian drugmakers, including Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Sun Pharma, over their versions of semaglutide. Novo Nordisk approached the Delhi High Court seeking a ban on production, citing patent infringement.
However, the Court allowed these companies to continue manufacturing and exporting their products until March 2026, when Novo Nordisk’s patent expires.
Novo Nordisk has already introduced other weight-loss treatments in India, including Wegovy and Rybelsus. Ozempic is the latest addition to its portfolio.
Treatment begins with 0.25 mg once weekly for four weeks, increases to 0.5 mg once weekly for at least four weeks, and then moves to a maintenance dose of 1 mg once weekly.
The pre-filled pen containing four starter doses of 0.25 mg costs ₹8,800 per month (₹2,200 per week). The 0.5 mg dose is priced at ₹10,170 per month (₹2,542.50 per week), while the 1 mg dose costs ₹11,175 per month (₹2,793.75 per week).
Ozempic helps reduce HbA1c levels and supports weight loss, improving overall metabolic health. It is suitable for adults with an HbA1c of 7% or higher, including those at high cardiovascular risk or with existing heart disease.
The drug has also been shown to lower the risk of major cardiovascular events, a critical concern for people with long-standing type 2 diabetes, and may help slow the progression of chronic kidney disease, supporting better long-term outcomes.
According to WHO’s 2023–24 estimates, India has around 101 million people living with diabetes (11.4% of the population), making it the second most affected country after China. A further 136 million Indians have prediabetes, and around 254 million are living with generalised obesity.
Vikrant Shrotriya, Managing Director of Novo Nordisk India, said, “Our goal is to provide patients with an innovative and accessible therapy that offers improved glycaemic control, meaningful weight management, and long-term heart and kidney protection, all delivered through a simple, easy-to-use pen device. This once-weekly treatment demonstrates Novo Nordisk’s ongoing commitment to better health outcomes and chronic disease care.”