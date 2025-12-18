  1. home
Experiential Tech Start-up Tagbin Raises $10 Mn, Sets Sights on 2027 IPO

Gurugram-based experiential technology firm Tagbin has secured $10 million in fresh funding from a mix of institutional and marquee individual investors, including SageOne’s growth fund, Ramesh Damani, and the Kurl-on Group

Outlook Start-Up Desk
Curated by: Alka Jain
Updated on:
  • Experiential technology start-up Tagbin has raised $10 million from a consortium of prominent investors

  • The company plans to deepen its AI capabilities while targeting a stock market debut in 2027

  • Tagbin is betting big on AI-led platforms for future scale

Gurugram-based experiential tech start-up Tagbin has raised 10 million from SageOne Flagship Growth OE Fund, veteran stock market investor Ramesh Damani, Jyotirvardhan Sonthalia, Sanjay Kaul, and the Kurl-on Group. 

The platform plans to use the fresh proceeds to scale its AI offerings and go for an initial public offering (IPO) in 2027. 

“With strong fundamentals, a rapidly growing pipeline, and deep capabilities across creative technology and artificial intelligence, our planned IPO by March 2027 reflects our commitment to transparency, innovation, and long‑term value creation. The recent investment validates the confidence of eminent investors in our vision and execution,” said Saurav Bhaik, founder and CEO at Tagbin. 

Founded in 2013 by IIT alumni Saurav Bhaik and Ankit Sinha, Tagbin specialises in creating large-scale digital experiences such as interactive museums and public exhibitions. The company also develops AI-driven platforms for government agencies, enabling data management, operational monitoring, and more informed decision-making.

So far, it has contributed to projects such as the G20 AI Holobox, PM Museum, the Netaji Hologram installation, the pan-India ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ initiative, and key cultural institutions like the Brain and Mind Museum, Geeta Museum, and Airforce Museum. 

Some state governments, including Bihar, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu are using the platform for policy analysis and planning, as per The Economic Times report. Currently, it has 25 ongoing projects spanning government departments as well as small and medium enterprises. 

Apart from policy planning, Tagbin told the news platform that it is conducting predictive policing pilots with the Delhi and Goa police. Under these initiatives, its AI tools analyse historical crime data to spot patterns and assess potential risks. The company expects AI-led solutions to contribute a growing share of its revenue in the future.

The company has surpassed ₹100 crore in revenue last year, with creative technology accounting for aout 60% of the total and AI-driven projects contributing the remaining 40%, the report said. It further aims to cross ₹200 crore in revenue this year, and has already achieved nearly 70% of that target, it added.

