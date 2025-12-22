UP Govt Tables Supplementary Demands of ₹24,497 Cr for FY2026

Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Monday presented supplementary demands for grants of ₹24,496.97 crore for the current financial year in the state assembly.
Presenting the demands, Khanna said after deducting the central share of ₹2,197.24 crore to be received for centrally sponsored schemes, the net additional burden on the state's consolidated fund would be ₹22,299.74 crore.
He told the House that the additional expenditure would be financed by achieving the set targets of tax and non-tax revenue and by curbing unproductive expenditure.
The finance minister said the government remained committed to maintaining fiscal discipline while meeting the state's development and welfare requirements.