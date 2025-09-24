P•TAL Raises $3Mn in Series A to Scale Global Footprint and Empower Artisans

P•TAL raises $3 million Series A led by VC Grid investors
Funds to expand international sales, artisan partnerships, and product, supply-chain capabilities
Currently over 55% of revenue from international markets; targeting Rs 150 crore ARR
Brand focuses on handcrafted brass, copper and bronze lifestyle products with artisan-led design
P•TAL (Punjab Thathera Art Legacy), the Indian handcrafted brass, copper and bronze lifestyle brand, has raised $3 million in a Series A round led by VC Grid, the company said on Wednesday.
The fresh capital, which also brought in a consortium of family offices and founder-investors, will be used to deepen P•TAL’s presence across India and accelerate expansion in overseas markets where the brand already derives the majority of its sales.
The round featured a wide group of backers, including Ekamya Ventures, the Salarpuria Group, LNB Group, Rainmatter (the investment arm of Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath) and Connecticut Innovations, the US venture firm’s first investment in an Indian company.
Other participants included Anicut Capital, Zero Pearl VC, Jaipur Rugs Family Office and several prominent founders and executives such as Ramakant Sharma (Livspace), Sanjay Kapoor (Genesis Luxury by Reliance), Avnish Anand (Caratlane), Shibam Das (Atomberg) and Ritesh Malik (Innov8).
Vansh Oberoi, Founder & Managing Partner of VC Grid, described P•TAL as “a rare blend of purpose and performance,” saying the firm backed the startup for its mission-driven revival of traditional craft combined with a disciplined growth plan. Nithin Kamath highlighted the brand’s social impact, noting the dramatic rise in artisan incomes and the firm’s efforts to include craftsmen in the company’s equity story.
Exports & International Push
P•TAL said exports to the US, UK, Europe and the Middle East account for over 55% of its revenues today, and it expects international contribution to grow to more than 75% of total revenue within three to five years.
The company will channel the funds into product design, technology-led supply-chain efficiencies and programmes that directly benefit artisan communities across India.
Co-founder and CEO Aditya Agrawal framed the fundraising as more than just capital: “This fundraise is not just capital; it means something deeper for us. It’s a partnership with visionary investors, who believe as deeply as we do in the revival of beauty and the benefits of traditional metals like brass, copper and bronze and their place in the global homes and kitchens,” he said, adding that the aim is to scale the brand globally while preserving craft and raising livelihoods.
Consumer Validation
P•TAL’s growth story has accelerated since its previous fundraising: the firm says annual recurring revenue climbed from roughly Rs 5 crore to about Rs 50 crore. The company also scored an “all-sharks” deal on Shark Tank India Season 3, a milestone the founders say helped amplify consumer awareness and investor confidence.
P•TAL is targeting Rs 150 crore ARR within the next 12 months and is positioning itself as a profitable, sustainable luxury brand focused on wellness and conscious living.
Born as a student initiative at Shri Ram College of Commerce by Aditya Agrawal, Kirti Goel and Gaurav Garg, P•TAL now partners with more than 100 artisan families and claims to have raised many artisans’ monthly incomes from a few thousand rupees to over Rs 60,000, with at least one artisan receiving ESOPs.
The brand operates flagship stores in Delhi’s GK-1 and Vasant Kunj and sells via its own Shopify storefront, Indian marketplaces such as Amazon, Instamart and Blinkit and international platforms.