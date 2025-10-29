Fireside Ventures Backs Oroos Confectionery with ₹20 Crore Seed Round for Tier-2 Expansion

What the company will do

Co-founders Raje Suneet Jain (sales & marketing) and Prashant Manral (FMCG manufacturing) say the capital will be used to set up an automated factory in Greater Noida and build a distribution network focused on smaller towns, a deliberate play to serve consumers who want higher quality but not metro price tags. The business will emphasise “make in India” manufacturing, product consistency and scalable operations.