Fireside Ventures Backs Oroos Confectionery with ₹20 Crore Seed Round for Tier-2 Expansion

Oroos Confectionery raises ₹20 crore seed round led by Fireside Ventures
Funds to build an automated Greater Noida plant and scale production
Distribution push into Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns targeting Rising Bharat consumers
Confectionery start-up, Oroos Confectionery has raised ₹20 crore in a seed round led by Fireside Ventures with participation from the State Bank of India and several strategic angel investors, the founders said on Wednesday.
The funding will bankroll a fully automated manufacturing plant in Greater Noida and a distribution push into Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns as the company targets India’s growing “Rising Bharat” consumer segment.
Oroos plans to challenge long-standing multinational brands and fragmented regional players by combining factory-scale production with a value-driven pricing strategy aimed at consumers outside metro centres. The move taps a large and under-served market where rising incomes and broader access to organised retail and digital channels are driving demand for branded, affordable indulgence.
What the company will do
Co-founders Raje Suneet Jain (sales & marketing) and Prashant Manral (FMCG manufacturing) say the capital will be used to set up an automated factory in Greater Noida and build a distribution network focused on smaller towns, a deliberate play to serve consumers who want higher quality but not metro price tags. The business will emphasise “make in India” manufacturing, product consistency and scalable operations.
Fireside Ventures led the round and highlighted the founders’ domain experience and execution focus as key reasons for backing Oroos.
SBI supported the financing through its startup branch under CGTMSE, and the raise also saw participation from several industry and investment figures, including executives and investors from BCG India, VST Industries, Sportskeeda and sovereign wealth circles.
Market Opportunity
Oroos cited the IMARC Group’s India Confectionery Market Report (2025–2033), which values the sector at INR 379 billion in 2024 and projects growth to INR 597 billion by 2033 at a 5.2% CAGR.
Company founders argue that while North India currently leads the market, the next big growth will come from Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns where consumers are shifting from loose, unbranded sweets to packaged branded products.
“Oroos was born out of a simple observation, ‘the real Bharat’ consumer seeks better quality, but not at metro prices,” said CEO Raje Suneet Jain. He described the venture as a “manufacturing-first brand” focused on delivering premium quality at scale for India’s mass market.
Oroos has signed a memorandum of understanding with Invest UP for its Greater Noida facility and expects the automated plant to enable high output efficiency, product innovation and consistent quality.
The company also plans to lean on SBI’s startup support to accelerate distribution roll-out across non-metro markets.
Observers will track when the Greater Noida plant becomes operational, how quickly Oroos secures shelf space and digital distribution in target towns, and the company’s early product performance and pricing strategy versus entrenched incumbents. The start-up’s ability to convert factory economics into affordable retail pricing will be crucial to its claim of creating a “category of affordable indulgence.”