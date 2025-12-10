Apple Opens Fifth India Store in Noida Amid Record iPhone Sales

Apple's fifth in India, set to open at DLF Mall of India, Noida on December 11 at 1 pm.
Customers can explore the latest iPhones and receive personalised support and expert guidance.
A team of 80 specialists will assist shoppers with the newest products, including the latest iPhone lineup.
Apple today previewed Apple Noida, its first retail store in Noida and fifth in India. The store, located inside DLF Mall of India, will open to customers on December 11 at 1 pm. Visitors will be able to explore and purchase the latest iPhone models and receive personalised support and expert guidance, the company said in a statement.
The store will have a team of 80 specialists to help customers shop for the newest Apple products, including the latest iPhone series, Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Apple Watch Series 11, and the new iPad Pro and 14-inch MacBook Pro, both powered by the M5 chip.
Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail and People, said: “Our team members are thrilled to deepen our connections with customers across this vibrant city and help them experience the best of Apple.” She added: “We’re excited to open the doors to a new store built for community and creativity with Apple Noida.”
At Apple Noida, customers can attend Today at Apple sessions, free, daily experiences led by Apple Creatives to inspire learning and creativity across photography, art, music, and coding.
Apple Noida is the company’s fifth store in India and the second in the National Capital Region, serving communities across Noida and Delhi. It follows Apple’s retail expansion that began in 2023 with Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in Delhi, and later Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune in September 2025.
The retail expansion comes amid rising iPhone sales in India. Apple’s revenue hit a record $102 billion between July and September, crossing the $100-billion mark for the first time with 8% year-on-year growth. During the earnings call, CEO Tim Cook said the company had achieved an all-time revenue record in India.
He credited the growth partly to Apple’s two new retail stores launched in India earlier this year. An IDC Research report estimated that Apple sold around 5 million iPhones in India during the quarter.
Like all Apple facilities, Apple Noida runs on 100% renewable energy and is carbon neutral.