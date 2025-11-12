Bengaluru Start-Up Nyayanidhi Raises $2 Mn Seed to Build India’s Litigation OS

Nyayanidhi raises $2M seed led by 3one4 Capital for legal-tech scale
Will digitise and automate litigation workflows across Indian High Courts
Platform uses AI plus advocate human-in-the-loop verification for drafting
Nyayanidhi, a Bengaluru-based legal-technology start-up, has raised $2 million in a seed round led by 3one4 Capital, with participation from DeVC, PeerCheque, Force Ventures and angel investors including Nishchay Ag. The funding will accelerate the company’s push to digitise and automate litigation workflows across Indian courts.
Nyayanidhi said the fresh capital will be used to expand its network of partner advocates, scale its AI infrastructure, deepen government and High Court partnerships, and roll out operations across additional states. The start-up positions itself as the digital “operating system” for litigation, automating drafting, translations and filings to cut preparation time from weeks to days.
Product and Traction
Founded in 2024 by Adithya LHS, Chakshu Masagali and Pratik Pany, alumni of NIT Surathkal, Duke University and Georgetown Law, Nyayanidhi combines AI with human-in-the-loop verification from partner advocates.
The company says its platform has already processed thousands of matters through pilots in High Courts and enterprise partnerships, and that early deployments have shown materially faster case preparation and some accelerated case closures.
India’s courts carry a massive backlog, more than 50 million pending cases and roughly 20 million new filings a year, according to the National Judicial Data Grid. While eCourts and other digitisation efforts have made inroads, most litigation work still relies on paper-based processes, Nyayanidhi argues, creating a large addressable market for automation and standardisation.
Founders & Investor Comments
“We are building Nyayanidhi as the digital infrastructure for litigation in India, a platform that brings speed, predictability and accountability to legal work,” said CEO and co-founder Adithya LHS. “Unlike vertical AI SaaS, Nyayanidhi partners with advocates as humans-in-the-loop who verify AI-driven knowledge work and deliver accurate legal services in hours.”
Sonal Saldanha, Principal at lead investor 3one4 Capital, said the firm backed Nyayanidhi for addressing a “real gap in India’s legal ecosystem” and for the team’s focus on measurable results.
How it Works
Nyayanidhi combines automated drafting, multilingual support and case-management tooling with quality controls and advocate collaboration. The company says its workflows help standardise process steps, improve transparency and reduce the time and cost of litigation for both advocates and clients.
With the seed round closed, Nyayanidhi plans to broaden pilot coverage across additional High Courts and deepen integrations that help advocates manage filings and court timelines. The start-up aims to become the underlying infrastructure layer for litigation, providing a consistent, auditable way to prepare and progress cases at scale.