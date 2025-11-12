Adani Enterprises’ ₹25,000 Cr Rights Issue to Fund Expansion: Key Dates, Share Ratio, and Payment Details

The company’s Rights Issue Committee met on November 11, 2025 and finalised the terms of the issue. It will comprise 13,85,01,687 partly paid-up equity shares of ₹1 each, amounting to a total of ₹24,930.30 crore, assuming full subscription. The issue price has been fixed at ₹1,800 per share, including a premium of ₹1,799 per share.