"We believe Reliance can utilize its initial 100MW of Gen AI datacenter capacity - which it has indicated will scale up over two years - to address inference demand from enterprises, as part of its enterprise stack offering and Sovereign AI initiatives," it said. "This effort will leverage its joint venture with Meta on small language models, as well as partnerships with Google and Azure." Reliance on Saturday announced a dedicated AI joint venture with Meta's subsidiary, Facebook Overseas, Inc, named Reliance Enterprise Intelligence Ltd (REIL). The partners have committed an initial investment of Rs 855 crore, with Reliance Intelligence holding a 70 per cent stake and Facebook Overseas holding 30 per cent.