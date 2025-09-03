Summary of this article

States in Race for Chip Projects – Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Assam unveiled aggressive incentives at Semicon India 2025 to attract fabs and allied units.

Heavy Subsidies & Infrastructure – UP offered land at 75% subsidy, Odisha promised among India’s lowest power tariffs, and Andhra Pradesh earmarked 10,000 acres near major airports.

Ecosystem & Talent Push – Gujarat showcased Dholera’s fab-ready infrastructure, while Andhra Pradesh committed to workforce development via polytechnics and local institutes.