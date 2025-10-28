Cyclone Montha Triggers Red Alert in Andhra Pradesh & Odisha, Heavy Rain Expected in Jharkhand

IMD issues red alert for Andhra, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu ahead of Cyclone Montha.
Cyclone likely to cross Andhra coast with winds gusting up to 110 kmph.
Jharkhand, Maharashtra and neighbouring states warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Tamil Nadu are on red alert for heavy rains under the influence of Cyclone Montha. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), very rough to high sea condition is prevailing over southwest and adjoining areas of the West Central and Southeast Bay of Bengal. Rain is also anticipated in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region between October 28 and 30.
Citing the weather department, HT reported that Montha has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm in the last six hours.
Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to take immediate action to safeguard lives and minimise damage in coastal areas and people near the coastal areas have been evacuated to safer places.
Naidu also ordered the appointment of special officers to oversee the functioning of these centres. "Precautions must be taken to prevent the pollution of drinking water", he told HT.
Other states are on yellow alert for rains. These include Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bengal, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan and Goa.
Heavy Rainfall Expected in Jharkhand
The IMD on October 28 forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Jharkhand till October 31 under the impact of a cyclone over the Bay of Bengal.
Cyclonic storm 'Montha' intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS), a tropical cyclone with maximum sustained wind speeds of 89 to 117 km/h (48 to 63 knots), by 5.30 am on October 28, according to IMD. The Thai word 'Montha' means fragrant flower.
The weather system lay centred 190 km south to southeast of Machilipatnam, 270 km south to southeast of Kakinada and 340 km south to southeast of Vizag – in Andhra Pradesh – at 5.30 am.
The IMD bulletin further stated that the cyclone is likely to continue to move north-northwestwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during the evening and night of Tuesday as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph and gusting to 110 kmph.
Issuing a warning for Jharkhand, the weatherman said parts of Simdega, West Singhbhum, Khunti and Gumla are likely to receive heavy rain on Tuesday followed by very heavy rainfall in parts of Chatra, Garhwa, Latehar and Palamu on Wednesday.
Heavy rain is also expected in parts of Giridih, Koderma, Lohardaga, Bokaro, Ramgarh, Hazaribag, Ranchi, Khunti, Gumla, Dumka, Godda, Pakur and Sahebganj on October 30 and 31, it said.
(With inputs from PTI.)